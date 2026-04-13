Chris Gotterup betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Chris Gotterup of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the past five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Gotterup's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-69-72-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|71-73-68-78
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-69-76
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|64-71-70-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|63-71-70-64
|-16
|500.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|63-69-68-64
|-16
|500.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|74-66-72-68
|-4
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.579
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.436
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.296
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.023
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.335
|0.383
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.579 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.1 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.436 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
- Gotterup has earned 1,263 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking sixth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.