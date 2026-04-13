Chris Gotterup betting profile: RBC Heritage

Gotterup has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.