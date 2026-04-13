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Chris Gotterup betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the past five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Gotterup's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-69-72-73-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-69-65-65-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5671-73-68-78+210.750
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-69-76-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3764-71-70-72-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open163-71-70-64-16500.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1868-70-70-69-1146.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii163-69-68-64-16500.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4074-66-72-68-4--

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5790.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4360.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.296-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0230.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.3350.383

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.579 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.1 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.436 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
    • Gotterup has earned 1,263 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking sixth.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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