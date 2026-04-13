Cam Young betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Cam Young returns to Harbour Town Golf Links from April 16-19, where he posted a score of 3-under and finished tied for 54th in 2025. He'll look to improve upon that result at the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Young's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|70-70-68-73
|-3
|2024
|T62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|2023
|T51
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|2022
|T3
|63-73-70-66
|-12
At the RBC Heritage
- In Young's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-67-65-73
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|750.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|67-73-67-69
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|72-68-66-66
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-70-71-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-68-72-68
|-10
|37.300
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|72-67-70-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
- Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished first with a score of 13-under.
- Young has an average of 0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.525 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.699
|0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.499
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.063
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.313
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.574
|1.484
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.699 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.499 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
- Young ranked first with 1,636 FedExCup Regular Season points and sixth with an 11.71% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.