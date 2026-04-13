Cam Young betting profile: RBC Heritage

Young has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.

Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished first with a score of 13-under.

Young has an average of 0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.525 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.