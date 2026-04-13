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Matt McCarty betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. The tournament takes place at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina from April 16-19, 2026.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-73-72-69-244.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3974-68-70-71-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4175-70-71-73+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2470-69-69-69-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6775-69-73-68-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1870-68-69-70-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-66-68-68-23183.750

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • McCarty has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged -0.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.025-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.100-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.297-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.191-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.231-0.624

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.100 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 63.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
    • McCarty has earned 358 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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