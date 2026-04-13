Matt McCarty betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Matt McCarty of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. The tournament takes place at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina from April 16-19, 2026.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-73-72-69
|-2
|44.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|74-68-70-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|75-69-73-68
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-66-68-68
|-23
|183.750
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged -0.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.025
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.100
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.297
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.191
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.231
|-0.624
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.100 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 63.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 358 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.