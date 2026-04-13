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45M AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England reacts while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England reacts while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 after posting a score of 17-under. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3866-70-68-74-6
    2024T2870-66-70-70-8
    2023166-70-63-68-17
    2022MC70-75+3
    2021T471-64-68-68-13

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 17-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1874-69-70-71-465.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship168-69-68-68-11500.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship270-69-69-68-12500.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4174-70-70-75+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2469-66-72-70-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-68-70-67-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open965-70-67-69-1380.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6369-67-65-74-133.900
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1770-71-70-68-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3267-71-69-69-4--

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5490.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.8100.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.3090.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0830.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.5841.267

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.549 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.810 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks second with a 72.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 26.22% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,294 points and 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.50%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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