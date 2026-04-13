Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: RBC Heritage

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.