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Karl Vilips betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips finished tied for 54th at three-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the RBC Heritage.

    Vilips' recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5471-65-71-74-3

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Vilips' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of three-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1968-65-71-67-946
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6469-72-72-73+23.9
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-78+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-72-72-70-716
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-65-70-67-1944
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-66-71-68-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6668-70-71-77+2--

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.805 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.632-0.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1470.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.351-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10th0.6480.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.188-0.474

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.632 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.147 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips delivers a 0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Vilips has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points (113th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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