Karl Vilips betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips finished tied for 54th at three-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Vilips' recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|71-65-71-74
|-3
At the RBC Heritage
- In Vilips' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of three-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|68-65-71-67
|-9
|46
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|3.9
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-72-72-70
|-7
|16
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-65-70-67
|-19
|44
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-66-71-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|66
|68-70-71-77
|+2
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.805 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.632
|-0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.147
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.351
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10th
|0.648
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.188
|-0.474
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.632 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.147 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips delivers a 0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points (113th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.