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Russell Henley betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Russell Henley of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley finished tied for eighth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Henley at the RBC Heritage.

    Henley's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T864-68-70-70-12
    2024T1267-69-69-68-11
    2023T1972-66-66-70-10
    2022MC68-75+1
    2021T969-70-67-67-11

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-71-66-68-10312.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1368-71-71-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-69-71-68-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-69-71-67-1551.800
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT865-66-69-67-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1965-73-67-67-843.000
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1965-68-74-72-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT261-66-69-69-15--

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 0.746 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1360.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.313-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.1990.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5370.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Total201.1860.746

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sports a 0.313 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley delivers a 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.79% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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