Russell Henley betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Russell Henley of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Russell Henley finished tied for eighth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Henley's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|64-68-70-70
|-12
|2024
|T12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|2023
|T19
|72-66-66-70
|-10
|2022
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2021
|T9
|69-70-67-67
|-11
At the RBC Heritage
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-71-66-68
|-10
|312.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-69-71-68
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-69-71-67
|-15
|51.800
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|65-66-69-67
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|65-73-67-67
|-8
|43.000
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|65-68-74-72
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|61-66-69-69
|-15
|--
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.746 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.136
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.313
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.199
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.537
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|1.186
|0.746
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sports a 0.313 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley delivers a 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.79% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.