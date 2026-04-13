Russell Henley betting profile: RBC Heritage

Henley has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Henley has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.