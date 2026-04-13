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15M AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger finished tied for third at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on his first victory at the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Berger at the RBC Heritage.

    Berger's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T370-67-68-65-14
    2022T2171-70-68-67-8
    2021T1367-71-66-70-10

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-76+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6672-74-75-73+67.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard263-68-72-70-15400.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-71-71-69-622.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7573-74-75-68+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1667-71-71-65-1052.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5668-66-70-70-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT666-70-69-64-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-71-65-11--

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
    • Berger has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.125-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.8491.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.415-0.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.1030.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4560.555

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.849 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Berger has earned 577 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 28th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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