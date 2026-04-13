Daniel Berger betting profile: RBC Heritage

Berger has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.

Berger has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.