Daniel Berger betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger finished tied for third at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on his first victory at the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Berger's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|2022
|T21
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|2021
|T13
|67-71-66-70
|-10
At the RBC Heritage
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 14-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|72-74-75-73
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|63-68-72-70
|-15
|400.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|73-74-75-68
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|52.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|66-70-69-64
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-71-65
|-11
|--
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Berger has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.125
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.849
|1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.415
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.103
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.456
|0.555
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.849 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Berger has earned 577 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.