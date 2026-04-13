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Sam Stevens betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Stevens finished tied for 54th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the RBC Heritage.

    Stevens's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5470-73-67-71-3
    2023MC72-71+1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Stevens's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Stevens's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open567-65-67-67-14110.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship5872-72-72-75+310.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1674-68-67-65-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5569-72-68-72-710.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3566-70-72-70-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-72-71-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT664-67-68-67-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-68-68-69-621.333

    Stevens's recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5450.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3280.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green81-0.006-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.2180.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6490.471

    Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.328 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
    • Stevens has earned 401 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
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    R4
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    -11
    R4
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    R4
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    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

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    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

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    Tot
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    R4
    -4

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    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

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    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

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    USA
    Cam. Young
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    R4
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