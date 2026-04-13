Sam Stevens betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Sam Stevens finished tied for 54th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Stevens's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|70-73-67-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Stevens's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|5
|67-65-67-67
|-14
|110.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|58
|72-72-72-75
|+3
|10.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|74-68-67-65
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|69-72-68-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-72-71-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|21.333
Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.545
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.328
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|-0.006
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.218
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.649
|0.471
Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.328 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 401 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.