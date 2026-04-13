Sam Stevens betting profile: RBC Heritage

Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.

Stevens has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.