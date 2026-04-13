Collin Morikawa betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Collin Morikawa of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa finished ninth at 13-under at the RBC Heritage last year. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Morikawa's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|69-66-77-69
|-3
|2024
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|2023
|T31
|72-68-66-71
|-7
|2022
|T26
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|2021
|T7
|65-68-67-72
|-12
At the RBC Heritage
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|74-69-68-68
|-9
|237.500
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|66-71-70-70
|-11
|300.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-68-62-67
|-22
|700.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|5.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|64-70-70-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-74-67-75
|+6
|--
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.895 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 1.436 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.542
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.066
|0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.039
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.116
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.530
|1.436
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 1.066 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 27.53% of the time.
- Morikawa has earned 1,419 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fourth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.