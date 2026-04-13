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47M AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa finished ninth at 13-under at the RBC Heritage last year. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the RBC Heritage.

    Morikawa's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5469-66-77-69-3
    2024965-66-68-72-13
    2023T3172-68-66-71-7
    2022T2670-70-69-68-7
    2021T765-68-67-72-12

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT774-69-68-68-9237.500
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard566-71-70-70-11300.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-69-70-65-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am169-68-62-67-22700.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5472-69-71-69-35.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1471-68-72-63-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-68-72-71-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1964-70-70-68-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3370-74-67-75+6--

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.895 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 1.436 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5420.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.0660.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.0390.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.1160.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.5301.436

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 1.066 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 27.53% of the time.
    • Morikawa has earned 1,419 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fourth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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