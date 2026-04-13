Rickie Fowler betting profile: RBC Heritage

Fowler has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.