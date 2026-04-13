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16M AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler shot even-par and finished 68th in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes to improve upon last year's performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the RBC Heritage.

    Fowler's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20256872-67-72-73E
    2024T1870-71-67-67-9
    2023T1567-68-68-70-11
    2022MC76-74+8

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished 68th after posting a score of even-par.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-73E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-72-75-70-119.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT969-69-72-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-72-66-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-64-73-70-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-63-71-68-1944.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-70-67-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT666-69-66-69-10--

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2980.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.111-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.318-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5890.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6790.356

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.111 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler delivers a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
    • Fowler has earned 353 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.10% ranks 11th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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