Rickie Fowler betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler shot even-par and finished 68th in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes to improve upon last year's performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Fowler's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|68
|72-67-72-73
|E
|2024
|T18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|2023
|T15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|2022
|MC
|76-74
|+8
At the RBC Heritage
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished 68th after posting a score of even-par.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-72-75-70
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-72-66
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-64-73-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-63-71-68
|-19
|44.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|66-69-66-69
|-10
|--
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.298
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.111
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.318
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.589
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.679
|0.356
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.111 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivers a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
- Fowler has earned 353 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.10% ranks 11th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.