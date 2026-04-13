J.J. Spaun betting profile: RBC Heritage

Spaun has one victory over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.057 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.