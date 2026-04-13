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J.J. Spaun betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun finished tied for 42nd at 5-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the RBC Heritage.

    Spaun's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4266-75-71-67-5
    2023MC74-69+1
    2022MC71-74+3

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Spaun missed the cut in both 2023 and 2022, posting scores of 1-over and 3-over respectively.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open169-69-66-67-17500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2471-72-68-73-447.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4570-73-67-68-1015.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4066-71-72-66-512.000
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1167-70-63-66-22--

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.057 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.818 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1560.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5871.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.013-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.554-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2010.818

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.587 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35.
    • Spaun has earned 575 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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