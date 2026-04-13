J.J. Spaun betting profile: RBC Heritage
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J.J. Spaun of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun finished tied for 42nd at 5-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Spaun's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|66-75-71-67
|-5
|2023
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2022
|MC
|71-74
|+3
At the RBC Heritage
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Spaun missed the cut in both 2023 and 2022, posting scores of 1-over and 3-over respectively.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|69-69-66-67
|-17
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|47.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|70-73-67-68
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|66-71-72-66
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|67-70-63-66
|-22
|--
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.057 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.818 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.156
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.587
|1.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.013
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.554
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.201
|0.818
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.587 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35.
- Spaun has earned 575 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.