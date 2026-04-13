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Jordan Spieth betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt as Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt as Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth won the RBC Heritage in 2022 and finished second in 2023. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of recapturing his winning form at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the RBC Heritage.

    Spieth's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1867-70-69-69-9
    2024T3970-67-69-72-6
    2023268-67-66-66-17
    2022169-68-68-66-13

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 13-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-73-70-68-5101.667
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6371-71-72-74E4.300
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1169-70-71-68-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-68-76-69-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1172-71-68-71-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1270-67-70-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2966-68-69-72-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2468-68-68-69-732.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 0.595 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.0530.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4120.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1290.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.217-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7040.595

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.412 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
    • Spieth has earned 491 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. He also ranks 25th with a 13.07% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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