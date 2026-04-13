Jordan Spieth betting profile: RBC Heritage

Spieth has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.

Spieth has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.