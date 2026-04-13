Jordan Spieth betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt as Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth won the RBC Heritage in 2022 and finished second in 2023. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of recapturing his winning form at this tournament.
Spieth's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|2024
|T39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|2023
|2
|68-67-66-66
|-17
|2022
|1
|69-68-68-66
|-13
At the RBC Heritage
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 13-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-73-70-68
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|71-71-72-74
|E
|4.300
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-68-76-69
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|72-71-68-71
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|70-67-70-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|66-68-69-72
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|68-68-68-69
|-7
|32.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|--
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 0.595 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.053
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.412
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.129
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.217
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.704
|0.595
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.412 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
- Spieth has earned 491 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. He also ranks 25th with a 13.07% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.