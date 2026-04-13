Sungjae Im betting profile: RBC Heritage

Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Im has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Im has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.