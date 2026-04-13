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18M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on while playing the fourth hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on while playing the fourth hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im finished tied for 11th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Im at the RBC Heritage.

    Im's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1169-69-68-67-11
    2024T1268-67-71-67-11
    2023T766-72-66-67-13
    2022T2170-70-67-69-8
    2021T1368-65-69-72-10

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 13-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4676-69-69-77+317.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6067-70-72-70-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT464-69-69-74-8115.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-72+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-70-67-68-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2768-67-77-68E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4071-75-77-67+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1771-64-71-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2764-64-73-71-830.250

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Im has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.101-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.240-0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.3070.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1970.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.1620.122

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.101 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im has a -0.240 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Im has earned 137 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (100th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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