Sungjae Im betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on while playing the fourth hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im finished tied for 11th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Im's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|69-69-68-67
|-11
|2024
|T12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|2023
|T7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|2022
|T21
|70-70-67-69
|-8
|2021
|T13
|68-65-69-72
|-10
At the RBC Heritage
- In Im's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 13-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|46
|76-69-69-77
|+3
|17.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|67-70-72-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|64-69-69-74
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-70-67-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|68-67-77-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|71-75-77-67
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|71-64-71-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|64-64-73-71
|-8
|30.250
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Im has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.101
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.240
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.307
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.197
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.162
|0.122
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.101 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im has a -0.240 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Im has earned 137 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (100th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.