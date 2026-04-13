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17M AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners finished tied for 49th at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Conners at the RBC Heritage.

    Conners' recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4970-71-71-68-4
    2024T4469-71-66-74-4
    2023T3170-68-67-72-7
    2022T1266-72-68-69-9
    2021T467-64-72-68-13

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4975-73-71-75+614.625
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1469-69-70-71-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-67-72-74-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-74-72-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-69-70-70-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7070-75-74-67-25.625
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-67-65-71-732.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT470-67-67-62-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship3970-71-66-80+7--

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2110.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.6220.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.1360.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.509-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.1880.617

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.622 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
    • Conners has earned 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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