Corey Conners betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Corey Conners of Canada looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Corey Conners finished tied for 49th at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Conners' recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|70-71-71-68
|-4
|2024
|T44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|2023
|T31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|2022
|T12
|66-72-68-69
|-9
|2021
|T4
|67-64-72-68
|-13
At the RBC Heritage
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of four-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|75-73-71-75
|+6
|14.625
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-67-72-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-74-72-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-69-70-70
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|70-75-74-67
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-67-65-71
|-7
|32.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-67-67-62
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|39
|70-71-66-80
|+7
|--
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.211
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.622
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.136
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.509
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.188
|0.617
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.622 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
- Conners has earned 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.