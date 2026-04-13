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16M AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 33rd at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the RBC Heritage.

    Kitayama's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3370-71-66-70-7
    2023MC70-72E

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament5169-79-75-72+713.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6066-71-73-69-14.600
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-74-71-71-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT271-64-68-64-17375.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4872-67-70-70-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-71-70-66-834.750
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-69-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-69-73-68-512.000
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1568-70-69-64-13--

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.753 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2120.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.7280.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.239-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.227-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4740.447

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.728 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama delivers a -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
    • Kitayama has earned 507 FedExCup Regular Season points (31st) this season and ranks 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.63%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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