Kurt Kitayama betting profile: RBC Heritage

Kitayama has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

Kitayama has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.753 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.