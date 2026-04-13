Kurt Kitayama betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 33rd at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Kitayama's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|E
At the RBC Heritage
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of seven-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|51
|69-79-75-72
|+7
|13.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|66-71-73-69
|-1
|4.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-74-71-71
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|71-64-68-64
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|72-67-70-70
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-71-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|68-70-69-64
|-13
|--
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.753 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.212
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.728
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.239
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.227
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.474
|0.447
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.728 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivers a -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 507 FedExCup Regular Season points (31st) this season and ranks 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.63%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.