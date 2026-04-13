Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his first appearance at this event in recent memory.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-64-66-72
|-10
|53
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|74-65-67-77
|-5
|52
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|70-71-71-75
|-1
|25.3
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|68-77-73-79
|+9
|3.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-71-65-67
|-15
|125
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|46
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-65-78
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-63-68-69
|-18
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.198
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.078
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.229
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.255
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.094
|0.697
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.078 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has earned 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.