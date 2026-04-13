Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: RBC Heritage

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.