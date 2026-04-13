PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his first appearance at this event in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-64-66-72-1053
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2274-65-67-77-552
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3370-71-71-75-125.3
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7868-77-73-79+93.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-71-65-67-15125
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1868-67-72-70-1146
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-65-78-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-63-68-69-18--

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1980.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.078-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2290.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.2550.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.0940.697

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.078 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has earned 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Keegan Bradley betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW