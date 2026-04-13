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49M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston finished tied for eleventh at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Poston at the RBC Heritage.

    Poston's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1168-67-71-67-11
    2024T563-68-70-69-14
    2023MC70-71-1
    2022T368-72-68-64-12
    2021MC74-68E

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for eleventh after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2172-70-69-68-937.429
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5076-69-71-73+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-81+12--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3767-71-68-71-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-70-67-618.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3866-67-65-74-1615.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-65-68-66-18--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-70-70-69-11--

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Poston has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.048-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.066-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.299-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0270.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.290-0.730

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.048 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston has a -0.066 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Poston ranks 115th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 104 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.10% (52nd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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