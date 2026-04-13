Min Woo Lee betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to a shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee returns to the RBC Heritage, set to tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links from April 16-19, 2026. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 61st.
Lee's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|72-71-71-68
|-2
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 61st at 2-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|68-63-67-67
|-15
|162.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|72-70-70-74
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|69-65-74-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|67-65-70-65
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-65-68-73
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|62-71-69-70
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|73-65-67-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.740 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 1.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.675
|0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.266
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.294
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.457
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.693
|1.677
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.675 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a 0.266 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivers a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 27.41% of the time.
- Lee currently sits ninth with 944 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.