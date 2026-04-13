Max Homa betting profile: RBC Heritage

Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.

Homa has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.