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51M AGO

Max Homa betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Max Homa finished 70th (+2) at last year's RBC Heritage and will return to Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 for the 2026 edition. The tournament offers a $20 million purse with Justin Thomas defending his title after winning at 17-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Homa at the RBC Heritage.

    Homa's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20257070-72-69-75+2
    2024T5571-70-66-75-2
    2023MC73-72+3

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished 70th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 55th at 2-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT972-70-71-67-8187.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-72-70-73-226.100
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1373-66-69-67-956.250
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3770-66-73-71-421.563
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-75-72E3.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-69-68-68-1725.273
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT970-66-66-67-15--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.035-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2500.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.210-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting89-0.045-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Total90-0.0390.015

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a 0.250 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
    • Homa has earned 320 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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