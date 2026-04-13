Max Homa betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Max Homa of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Max Homa finished 70th (+2) at last year's RBC Heritage and will return to Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 for the 2026 edition. The tournament offers a $20 million purse with Justin Thomas defending his title after winning at 17-under in 2025.
Homa's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|70
|70-72-69-75
|+2
|2024
|T55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the RBC Heritage
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished 70th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 55th at 2-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|187.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-72-70-73
|-2
|26.100
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|73-66-69-67
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|70-66-73-71
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|25.273
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.035
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.250
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.210
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.045
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|-0.039
|0.015
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a 0.250 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Homa has earned 320 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.