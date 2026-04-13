Gary Woodland betting profile: RBC Heritage

Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.678 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.6 yards ranked second on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a -0.031 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.