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48M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland finished tied for sixty-first at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the RBC Heritage.

    Woodland's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6166-73-72-71-2
    2024T6473-75-66-71+1
    2023T3169-68-70-70-7

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for sixty-first after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for thirty-first at 7-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-75-76-66E27.600
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open164-63-65-67-21500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1470-68-71-70-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-71-73-70-14.100
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7266-69-69-75-92.800
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-73+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7277-73-71-70+7--

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has one victory and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.518 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 1.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6780.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green91-0.0310.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.397-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.4320.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6821.266

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.678 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.6 yards ranked second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a -0.031 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Woodland has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points (27th) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.67% ranked 93rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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