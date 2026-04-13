Gary Woodland betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland finished tied for sixty-first at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Woodland's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|66-73-72-71
|-2
|2024
|T64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|2023
|T31
|69-68-70-70
|-7
At the RBC Heritage
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for sixty-first after posting a score of 2-under.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for thirty-first at 7-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-75-76-66
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|64-63-65-67
|-21
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-70
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4.100
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|72
|66-69-69-75
|-9
|2.800
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|77-73-71-70
|+7
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has one victory and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.518 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 1.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.678
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|-0.031
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.397
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.432
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.682
|1.266
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.678 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.6 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a -0.031 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points (27th) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.67% ranked 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.