Running with Rick: See which players have the skills to conquer Harbour Town

If I could design a course to magnify the strengths of Russell Henley, it would look a lot like Harbour Town Golf Links. The accuracy demanded off the tee should be no problem for Henley, who hits over 68% of his fairways, the sixth-best rate on TOUR this year. Even when he misses a fairway, he barely misses. He’s sporting the best “Distance from Edge of Fairway” on TOUR at just 17’11” off the fairway when he misses. That should help eliminate the big number even if Henley gets wayward, by his own standards.