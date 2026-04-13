Sepp Straka betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Sepp Straka of Austria chips to the second green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka finished tied for 13th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Straka's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|70-70-67-67
|-10
|2024
|T5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|2023
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|2022
|T3
|66-71-67-68
|-12
|2021
|T59
|70-67-73-75
|+1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|73-72-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|67-70-72-71
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-69-66-76
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|70-68-80-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|66-66-67-68
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-69-67-68
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|30
|74-65-77-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|68-67-68-70
|-7
|--
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Straka has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.169
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.568
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.128
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.040
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.906
|0.069
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 0.568 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
- Straka ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 741 points and ranks 65th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.56%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.