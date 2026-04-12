Points and payouts: See what each player earned at the Masters in Augusta
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Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the 2026 Masters Tournament. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy collects 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million with the win.
Written by Rob Bolton
Rory McIlroy collects 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million with the win.
Undeniable.
Rory McIlroy successfully defended his title at the 90th Masters on Sunday. In posting 12-under 276 at Augusta National Golf Club, McIlroy prevailed by one stroke over Scottie Scheffler. Now they both have two green jackets.
McIlroy earned 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million of a record purse of $22.5 million for his sixth career victory in a major and 30th PGA TOUR title. Scroll or swipe past the table for more details of his win and the history he made.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|276 / -12
|750.000
|$4,500,000.00
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|277 / -11
|500.000
|$2,430,000.00
|T3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|278 / -10
|not eligible
|$1,080,000.00
|T3
|Russell Henley
|278 / -10
|312.500
|$1,080,000.00
|T3
|Justin Rose
|278 / -10
|312.500
|$1,080,000.00
|T3
|Cameron Young
|278 / -10
|312.500
|$1,080,000.00
|T7
|Collin Morikawa
|279 / -9
|237.500
|$725,625.00
|T7
|Sam Burns
|279 / -9
|237.500
|$725,625.00
|T9
|Max Homa
|280 / -8
|187.500
|$630,000.00
|T9
|Xander Schauffele
|280 / -8
|187.500
|$630,000.00
|11
|Jake Knapp
|281 / -7
|155.000
|$562,500.00
|T12
|Jordan Spieth
|283 / -5
|101.667
|$427,500.00
|T12
|Hideki Matsuyama
|283 / -5
|101.667
|$427,500.00
|T12
|Brooks Koekpa
|283 / -5
|101.667
|$427,500.00
|T12
|Patrick Reed
|283 / -5
|not eligible
|$427,500.00
|T12
|Patrick Cantlay
|283 / -5
|101.667
|$427,500.00
|T12
|Jason Day
|283 / -5
|101.667
|$427,500.00
|T18
|Viktor Hovland
|284 / -4
|65.000
|$315,000.00
|T18
|Maverick McNealy
|284 / -4
|65.000
|$315,000.00
|T18
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|284 / -4
|65.000
|$315,000.00
|T21
|Keegan Bradley
|285 / -3
|53.000
|$252,000.00
|T21
|Ludvig Åberg
|285 / -3
|53.000
|$252,000.00
|T21
|Wyndham Clark
|285 / -3
|53.000
|$252,000.00
|T24
|Matt McCarty
|286 / - 2
|44.000
|$182,250.00
|T24
|Adam Scott
|286 / - 2
|44.000
|$182,250.00
|T24
|Sam Stevens
|286 / - 2
|44.000
|$182,250.00
|T24
|Chris Gotterup
|286 / - 2
|44.000
|$182,250.00
|T24
|Michael Brennan
|286 / - 2
|44.000
|$182,250.00
|T24
|Brian Campbell
|286 / - 2
|44.000
|$182,250.00
|T30
|Alex Noren
|287 / -1
|35.000
|$146,250.00
|T30
|Harris English
|287 / -1
|35.000
|$146,250.00
|T30
|Shane Lowry
|287 / -1
|35.000
|$146,250.00
|T33
|Gary Woodland
|288 / E
|27.600
|$121,500.00
|T33
|Dustin Johnson
|288 / E
|not eligible
|$121,500.00
|T33
|Brian Harman
|288 / E
|27.600
|$121,500.00
|T33
|Tommy Fleetwood
|288 / E
|27.600
|$121,500.00
|T33
|Ben Griffin
|288 / E
|27.600
|$121,500.00
|T38
|Jon Rahm
|289 / 1
|not eligible
|$101,250.00
|T38
|Ryan Gerard
|289 / 1
|23.000
|$101,250.00
|T38
|Haotong Li
|289 / 1
|23.000
|$101,250.00
|T41
|Justin Thomas
|290 / 2
|19.500
|$83,250.00
|T41
|Sepp Straka
|290 / 2
|19.500
|$83,250.00
|T41
|Jacob Bridgeman
|290 / 2
|19.500
|$83,250.00
|T41
|Kristoffer Reitan
|290 / 2
|19.500
|$83,250.00
|T41
|Nick Taylor
|290 / 2
|19.500
|$83,250.00
|46
|Sungjae Im
|291 / 3
|17.250
|$69,750.00
|47
|Si Woo Kim
|292 / 4
|16.500
|$65,250.00
|48
|Aaron Rai
|293 / 5
|15.750
|$61,650.00
|T49
|Corey Conners
|294 / 6
|14.625
|$57,600.00
|T49
|Marco Penge
|294 / 6
|14.625
|$57,600.00
|51
|Kurt Kitayama
|295 / 7
|13.500
|$55,350.00
|52
|Sergio Garcia
|296 / 8
|not eligible
|$54,000.00
|53
|Rasmus Højgaard
|298 / 10
|12.500
|$53,100.00
|54
|Charl Schwartzel
|300 / 12
|not eligible
|$52,200.00
Now we know.
Among the litany of questions before the Masters started was how McIlroy would perform with nothing to prove. After all, last year’s victory at Augusta National completed the career grand slam. Now, with two wins each in the Masters and the PGA Championship, he’s suddenly halfway to a second.
McIlroy opened with a 5-under 67 and followed with a 7-under 65 for the low score in each of the first two rounds. A third-round 73 left him in a share of the 54-hole lead with Cameron Young, and his Sunday 71 was enough to reach the finish line lower than the other 53 who survived the cut.
This was McIlroy’s 18th career start in the Masters. By winning in consecutive editions, he joins Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2001-02) as the only ever to go back-to-back. For winning his sixth major, McIlroy rises into a tie for 12th-most all-time with Faldo, Phil Mickelson and Lee Trevino.
Scheffler played his last 39 holes in bogey-free 11 under to settle for his third career runner-up finish to go with four titles in the majors. He will resume his pursuit of the career grand slam at the U.S. Open in June.
Young closed with 1-over 73 to finish in a four-way share of third place, two strokes back of the champ. It’s his third podium finish in a major.
Augusta National traditionally invites the top 12 and ties in the Masters the following year. This time, 17 golfers would qualify for the exemption, although many already are eligible via other criteria.