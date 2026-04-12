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Points and payouts: See what each player earned at the Masters in Augusta

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Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the 2026 Masters Tournament. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the 2026 Masters Tournament. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy collects 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million with the win.

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Rory McIlroy collects 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million with the win.

    Undeniable.

    Rory McIlroy successfully defended his title at the 90th Masters on Sunday. In posting 12-under 276 at Augusta National Golf Club, McIlroy prevailed by one stroke over Scottie Scheffler. Now they both have two green jackets.

    McIlroy earned 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million of a record purse of $22.5 million for his sixth career victory in a major and 30th PGA TOUR title. Scroll or swipe past the table for more details of his win and the history he made.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Rory McIlroy276 / -12750.000$4,500,000.00
    2Scottie Scheffler277 / -11500.000$2,430,000.00
    T3Tyrrell Hatton278 / -10not eligible$1,080,000.00
    T3Russell Henley278 / -10312.500$1,080,000.00
    T3Justin Rose278 / -10312.500$1,080,000.00
    T3Cameron Young278 / -10312.500$1,080,000.00
    T7Collin Morikawa279 / -9237.500$725,625.00
    T7Sam Burns279 / -9237.500$725,625.00
    T9Max Homa280 / -8187.500$630,000.00
    T9Xander Schauffele280 / -8187.500$630,000.00
    11Jake Knapp281 / -7155.000$562,500.00
    T12Jordan Spieth283 / -5101.667$427,500.00
    T12Hideki Matsuyama283 / -5101.667$427,500.00
    T12Brooks Koekpa283 / -5101.667$427,500.00
    T12Patrick Reed283 / -5not eligible$427,500.00
    T12Patrick Cantlay283 / -5101.667$427,500.00
    T12Jason Day283 / -5101.667$427,500.00
    T18Viktor Hovland284 / -465.000$315,000.00
    T18Maverick McNealy284 / -465.000$315,000.00
    T18Matt Fitzpatrick284 / -465.000$315,000.00
    T21Keegan Bradley285 / -353.000$252,000.00
    T21Ludvig Åberg285 / -353.000$252,000.00
    T21Wyndham Clark285 / -353.000$252,000.00
    T24Matt McCarty286 / - 244.000$182,250.00
    T24Adam Scott286 / - 244.000$182,250.00
    T24Sam Stevens286 / - 244.000$182,250.00
    T24Chris Gotterup286 / - 244.000$182,250.00
    T24Michael Brennan286 / - 244.000$182,250.00
    T24Brian Campbell286 / - 244.000$182,250.00
    T30Alex Noren287 / -135.000$146,250.00
    T30Harris English287 / -135.000$146,250.00
    T30Shane Lowry287 / -135.000$146,250.00
    T33Gary Woodland288 / E27.600$121,500.00
    T33Dustin Johnson288 / Enot eligible$121,500.00
    T33Brian Harman288 / E27.600$121,500.00
    T33Tommy Fleetwood288 / E27.600$121,500.00
    T33Ben Griffin288 / E27.600$121,500.00
    T38Jon Rahm289 / 1not eligible$101,250.00
    T38Ryan Gerard289 / 123.000$101,250.00
    T38Haotong Li289 / 123.000$101,250.00
    T41Justin Thomas290 / 219.500$83,250.00
    T41Sepp Straka290 / 219.500$83,250.00
    T41Jacob Bridgeman290 / 219.500$83,250.00
    T41Kristoffer Reitan290 / 219.500$83,250.00
    T41Nick Taylor290 / 219.500$83,250.00
    46Sungjae Im291 / 317.250$69,750.00
    47Si Woo Kim292 / 416.500$65,250.00
    48Aaron Rai293 / 515.750$61,650.00
    T49Corey Conners294 / 614.625$57,600.00
    T49Marco Penge294 / 614.625$57,600.00
    51Kurt Kitayama295 / 713.500$55,350.00
    52Sergio Garcia296 / 8not eligible$54,000.00
    53Rasmus Højgaard298 / 1012.500$53,100.00
    54Charl Schwartzel300 / 12not eligible$52,200.00

    Now we know.

    Among the litany of questions before the Masters started was how McIlroy would perform with nothing to prove. After all, last year’s victory at Augusta National completed the career grand slam. Now, with two wins each in the Masters and the PGA Championship, he’s suddenly halfway to a second.

    McIlroy opened with a 5-under 67 and followed with a 7-under 65 for the low score in each of the first two rounds. A third-round 73 left him in a share of the 54-hole lead with Cameron Young, and his Sunday 71 was enough to reach the finish line lower than the other 53 who survived the cut.

    This was McIlroy’s 18th career start in the Masters. By winning in consecutive editions, he joins Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2001-02) as the only ever to go back-to-back. For winning his sixth major, McIlroy rises into a tie for 12th-most all-time with Faldo, Phil Mickelson and Lee Trevino.

    Scheffler played his last 39 holes in bogey-free 11 under to settle for his third career runner-up finish to go with four titles in the majors. He will resume his pursuit of the career grand slam at the U.S. Open in June.

    Young closed with 1-over 73 to finish in a four-way share of third place, two strokes back of the champ. It’s his third podium finish in a major.

    Augusta National traditionally invites the top 12 and ties in the Masters the following year. This time, 17 golfers would qualify for the exemption, although many already are eligible via other criteria.

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    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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