Matt Wallace betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the 12th green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace finished tied for 18th in 2021 and missed the cut in 2023 at RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Wallace's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|2021
|T18
|65-72-65-73
|-9
At the RBC Heritage
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 9-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|71-69-64-68
|-16
|208.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|66-68-72-71
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-68-70-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|68-70-68-66
|-16
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.860 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.228
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.159
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.190
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|-0.013
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.565
|0.860
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.159 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 64.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Wallace delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
- Wallace has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points (65th) and ranks 41st with a 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.