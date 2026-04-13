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18M AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the 12th green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the 12th green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace finished tied for 18th in 2021 and missed the cut in 2023 at RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the RBC Heritage.

    Wallace's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC77-74+9
    2021T1865-72-65-73-9

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 9-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT271-69-64-68-16208.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5166-68-72-71-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-68-70-72-113.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-66-71-67-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3168-70-68-66-16--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.860 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2280.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1590.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1900.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting83-0.0130.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5650.860

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.159 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 64.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Wallace delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
    • Wallace has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points (65th) and ranks 41st with a 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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