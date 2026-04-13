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52M AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler poses with Moa Kim of the Girls 12-13 group during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler poses with Moa Kim of the Girls 12-13 group during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler won the RBC Heritage in 2024 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the RBC Heritage.

    Scheffler's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T864-70-68-70-12
    2024169-65-63-68-19
    2023T1168-65-69-70-12

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished first at 19-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament270-74-65-68-11500.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2272-73-67-71-552.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2470-71-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-68-66-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT472-66-67-63-20312.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-65-67-64-15125.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express163-64-68-66-27500.000
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship170-68-64-67-19--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT463-69-66-68-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship166-65-67-67-15--

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 1.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.6230.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.080-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.6180.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5470.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8681.132

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler ranks third in SG: Total with a 1.868 average in 2026, while his 1,631 FedExCup Regular Season points place him second on TOUR.
    • He ranks first in Par Breakers with a 29.17% rate and third in Bogey Avoidance at 10.91%.
    • Scheffler's short game has been exceptional, with his 0.618 SG: Around-the-Green average ranking third on TOUR.
    • His putting has been solid with a 0.547 SG: Putting mark that ranks 16th, complemented by a Putts Per Round average of 27.86 that places him 15th.
    • While Scheffler's driving distance of 309.5 yards ranks 39th, his accuracy off the tee shows with an 11th-ranked SG: Off-the-Tee average of 0.623.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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