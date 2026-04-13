Scottie Scheffler betting profile: RBC Heritage

Scheffler ranks third in SG: Total with a 1.868 average in 2026, while his 1,631 FedExCup Regular Season points place him second on TOUR.

He ranks first in Par Breakers with a 29.17% rate and third in Bogey Avoidance at 10.91%.

Scheffler's short game has been exceptional, with his 0.618 SG: Around-the-Green average ranking third on TOUR.

His putting has been solid with a 0.547 SG: Putting mark that ranks 16th, complemented by a Putts Per Round average of 27.86 that places him 15th.