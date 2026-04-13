Scottie Scheffler betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler poses with Moa Kim of the Girls 12-13 group during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler won the RBC Heritage in 2024 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Scheffler's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|64-70-68-70
|-12
|2024
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|2023
|T11
|68-65-69-70
|-12
At the RBC Heritage
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished first at 19-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|2
|70-74-65-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|72-73-67-71
|-5
|52.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-68-66-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|72-66-67-63
|-20
|312.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-65-67-64
|-15
|125.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|1
|63-64-68-66
|-27
|500.000
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 1.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.623
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.080
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.618
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.547
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.868
|1.132
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler ranks third in SG: Total with a 1.868 average in 2026, while his 1,631 FedExCup Regular Season points place him second on TOUR.
- He ranks first in Par Breakers with a 29.17% rate and third in Bogey Avoidance at 10.91%.
- Scheffler's short game has been exceptional, with his 0.618 SG: Around-the-Green average ranking third on TOUR.
- His putting has been solid with a 0.547 SG: Putting mark that ranks 16th, complemented by a Putts Per Round average of 27.86 that places him 15th.
- While Scheffler's driving distance of 309.5 yards ranks 39th, his accuracy off the tee shows with an 11th-ranked SG: Off-the-Tee average of 0.623.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.