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18M AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 as he makes his return to the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Yellamaraju's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-73-66-70-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-66-65-67-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT573-72-66-68-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3773-69-69-70-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-72-68-68-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5474-64-70-73-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5674-67-71-72-45.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-68-68-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1367-67-72-65-954.167
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--

    Yellamaraju's recent performances

    • Yellamaraju has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
    • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yellamaraju has averaged 1.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.4380.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4740.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.188-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.6160.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.3401.596

    Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.438 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.474 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranked tenth by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
    • Yellamaraju has earned 537 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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