Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: RBC Heritage

Yellamaraju has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.

Yellamaraju has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.