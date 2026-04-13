Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: RBC Heritage

Hisatsune has finished in the top ten four times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.