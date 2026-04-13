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51M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 18th at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the RBC Heritage.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1871-67-68-69-9

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT868-68-67-72-1382.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-69-71-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-69-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3371-71-72-73-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4570-72-72-69-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT862-67-74-67-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1068-63-70-71-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT269-66-68-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-69-71-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top ten four times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.5090.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5760.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1810.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting84-0.028-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.2380.776

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.509 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.576 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 25.88% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has accumulated 661 FedExCup Regular Season points (22nd) and has avoided bogeys 13.89% of the time (45th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    NIR
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    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

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    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

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    Cam. Young
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