Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 18th at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Hisatsune's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|71-67-68-69
|-9
At the RBC Heritage
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|68-68-67-72
|-13
|82.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-69-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|71-71-72-73
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|70-72-72-69
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|62-67-74-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|68-63-70-71
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-69-71
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top ten four times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.509
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.576
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.181
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|-0.028
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.238
|0.776
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.509 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.576 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 25.88% of the time.
- Hisatsune has accumulated 661 FedExCup Regular Season points (22nd) and has avoided bogeys 13.89% of the time (45th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.