Pierceson Coody betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the past five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on a strong showing in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
At the RBC Heritage
- This marks Coody's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|67-73-74-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-68-67
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-70-69-65
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|62-72-67-68
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|68-70-69-64
|-9
|54.167
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.467
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.314
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.399
|-1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.030
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.351
|-0.874
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.467 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a 0.314 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Coody has earned 464 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81% ranks 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.