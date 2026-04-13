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15M AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the past five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on a strong showing in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Coody at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This marks Coody's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5567-73-74-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-83+14--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-70+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-68-67-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-68-70-72-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1066-68-70-68-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-70-69-65-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1862-72-67-68-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1368-70-69-64-954.167

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4670.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3140.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.399-1.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting86-0.030-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.351-0.874

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.467 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a 0.314 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Coody has earned 464 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81% ranks 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R. McIlroy
    Tot
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    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
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    R4
    +1
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