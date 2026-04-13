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18M AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo finished tied for 48th in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving on his previous results at the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the RBC Heritage.

    Higgo's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4873-66-73-67-5
    2022MC74-77+9

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 48th at 5-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6971-67-74-71+33.100
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-71-67-71-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-76+10--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-71-71-70-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT468-65-61-68-26--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 26-under.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged -1.560 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.110-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.967-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.248-0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.693-0.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-2.018-1.560

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.110 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.967 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 59.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 14.58% of the time.
    • Higgo has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R. McIlroy
    Tot
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    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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