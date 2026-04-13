Garrick Higgo betting profile: RBC Heritage

Higgo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 26-under.

Higgo has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.