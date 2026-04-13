Sahith Theegala betting profile: RBC Heritage

Theegala has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Theegala has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.