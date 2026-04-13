Sahith Theegala betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Sahith Theegala of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala finished runner-up at the RBC Heritage in 2024, shooting 16-under. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at this tournament.
Theegala's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|69
|75-68-73-69
|+1
|2024
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|2023
|T5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|2022
|T70
|71-70-70-79
|+6
At the RBC Heritage
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished 69th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 16-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T10
|67-67-66-68
|-12
|72.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-74-68-77
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-67-75-66
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|70-65-70-70
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|66-69-73-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|71-64-67-65
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|73-66-67-68
|-6
|21.333
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Theegala has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 1.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.131
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.258
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.358
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.444
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.929
|1.036
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.131 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.258 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 612 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.