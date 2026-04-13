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Sahith Theegala betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala finished runner-up at the RBC Heritage in 2024, shooting 16-under. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the RBC Heritage.

    Theegala's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20256975-68-73-69+1
    2024266-67-67-68-16
    2023T570-68-67-65-14
    2022T7071-70-70-79+6

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished 69th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 16-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1067-67-66-68-1272.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3267-74-68-77-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-67-75-66-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2271-70-68-67-847.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-69-72-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1870-65-70-70-944.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT766-69-73-66-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT871-64-67-65-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3173-66-67-68-621.333

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Theegala has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged 1.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.1310.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2580.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3580.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.4440.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.9291.036

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.131 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.258 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
    • Theegala has earned 612 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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