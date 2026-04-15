RBC Heritage props: Russell Henley poised for more Southeast success

The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is available at plus money pre-tournament in a five-man group. Sold. He closed at the Masters with rounds of 65-68 and did not square a bogey on the card in his final 36 holes. He was in the mix on his second nine on Sunday. His birdie putt on No. 17, which would have moved him to 12 under, missed by the slightest of margins. The taste for blood is back. The 2024 RBC Heritage winner owns a stroke average of 67.42 at Harbour Town over 12 loops. He is the favorite every week. He can handle it!