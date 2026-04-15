RBC Heritage props: Russell Henley poised for more Southeast success
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DraftKings odds: Deciding which stars to bet at RBC Heritage
Written by Mike Glasscott
DraftKings Sportsbook sets the stage for multiple markets, including Same Game Parlays for the RBC Heritage. The fourth Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season features 41 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, but does not offer a 36-hole cut. Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has been the host course since 1969.
Let’s dig in!
(Editor’s Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Winner Without Scottie Scheffler
Russell Henley (+1475), fresh off his 66-68 final 36 holes at Augusta National, is riding momentum to Harbour Town Golf Links. In his 13th appearance, the Georgia native cashed T8, T12 and T19 over his last three visits and is trending. The five-time winner is one of the best fairway finders off the tee, and his short game covers up any loose iron shots. The bravest will stick a ticket on him as first-round leader at +2900.
Staying in the Southeast with another Georgia veteran, Brian Harman (+8000), wedges in as my longshot selection. The four-time winner heads to the first tee at Harbour Town looking to extend a run of six consecutive paydays on the Calibogue Sound. The key for the lefty on the par-71 (7,243 yards) will be getting off to a solid start. He opened with 75 at THE PLAYERS Championship before he earned T11. Last week, he posted 79 on Thursday before racking up rounds of 69-67. If he were firing on all cylinders, he would not be +8000! Let’s gamble!
Brian Harman hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Valero
Group A Winner – Scottie Scheffler (+112)
The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is available at plus money pre-tournament in a five-man group. Sold. He closed at the Masters with rounds of 65-68 and did not square a bogey on the card in his final 36 holes. He was in the mix on his second nine on Sunday. His birdie putt on No. 17, which would have moved him to 12 under, missed by the slightest of margins. The taste for blood is back. The 2024 RBC Heritage winner owns a stroke average of 67.42 at Harbour Town over 12 loops. He is the favorite every week. He can handle it!
Group H Winner – J.T. Poston (+340)
The North Carolina native is the fourth choice of five on a track where he cashed T11 in 2025 and T5 in 2024. Oh, and he earned paydays of T3 (2022), T8 (2020) and T6 (2019). Based on his 2026 results, he should be fifth out of five. With two weeks off and no Masters scar tissue, there is no excuse for him not to fire this week at an event he loves. His season begins now.
Top Oceania – Jason Day (+120)
My card is littered with crusted veterans this week, and Day easily qualifies. Playing against Min Woo Lee (+140), Ryan Fox (+445) and Karl Vilips (+840), Day, who sat three shots off the 54-hole lead last week, posted 75 to drift to T12. His warm-up for the first major of the year saw him cash T6. Day’s record and experience at Pebble Beach, the only course on TOUR with smaller greens, is the separator this week.
Jason Day hits 204-yard approach to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at Texas Children's
Tournament Trio – Jordan Spieth (+210)
The Texan, who earned T12 last week at another course he annually plays well, is the underdog in the 72-hole, three-ball match featuring Si Woo Kim (+146) and Sam Burns (+184). The 2022 champion at Harbour Town has earned six paydays of T18 or better from nine career starts, and from his last 16 rounds, 15 scored 70 or better.
Top 10 (including ties) – Same Game Parlay (+300)
Pairing perennial course horse Patrick Cantlay (+188) with Scheffler (-250) for a 3-1 shot? Yes, please. Harbour Town tests the patience, temperament and shot-making skills of both stars, and the pair possess all three. Pete Dye requires hitting the target from the tee, avoiding penalty areas and getting up and down. Neither player has earned a paycheck outside of T13.
Top 40 – Same Game Parlay (+850)
Down the coast on Sea Island, Georgia, plenty of PGA TOUR pros make their homes. The runner-up to Justin Thomas in a playoff in 2025, Andrew Novak joins Poston, Harman and Bud Cauley, who owns five paydays of T39 or better from nine visits, as my quartet. Remember, you can add/subtract or create your own with an account at DraftKings.
Good luck!
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