Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood finished seventh at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with aims to improve upon that result in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Fleetwood's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|7
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|2024
|T49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|2023
|T15
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|2022
|T10
|71-70-64-68
|-11
|2021
|MC
|76-65
|-1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished seventh after posting a score of 13-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-68-73-76
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|67-70-71-69
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|69-70-73-68
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|49
|76-69-76-73
|+6
|13.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|69-66-70-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|312.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|1
|64-63-67-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|63-64-69-69
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|66.143
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.435
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.459
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.712
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.263
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.343
|0.815
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.435 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.459 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.712 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him second on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Fleetwood has earned 797 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (14th) and has avoided bogeys 13.66% of the time (34th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.