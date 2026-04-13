Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Heritage

Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 seven times over his last ten appearances.

Fleetwood has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.