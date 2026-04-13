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17M AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood finished seventh at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with aims to improve upon that result in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the RBC Heritage.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025767-66-68-70-13
    2024T4971-72-69-69-3
    2023T1569-65-68-71-11
    2022T1071-70-64-68-11
    2021MC76-65-1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished seventh after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-68-73-76E27.600
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1067-70-71-69-1167.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT869-70-73-68-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4976-69-76-73+613.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT769-66-70-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT467-68-67-66-20312.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship164-63-67-68-18--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT465-69-69-67-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT363-64-69-69-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1673-68-69-67-766.143

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.4350.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4590.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.7120.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.263-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.3430.815

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.435 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.459 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.712 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him second on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Fleetwood has earned 797 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (14th) and has avoided bogeys 13.66% of the time (34th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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