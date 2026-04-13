PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
17M AGO

Harris English betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Harris English of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Harris English finished tied for 66th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for English at the RBC Heritage.

    English's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6670-69-72-72-1
    2024T2869-71-66-70-8
    2023T6370-70-74-70E
    2021MC70-76+4

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In English's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of one-under.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 28th at eight-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3073-71-71-72-135.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2171-66-68-67-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2469-72-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2273-68-70-65-847.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2473-63-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-69-70-68-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2273-68-67-70-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-70-69-1725.273
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4767-68-67-68-12--

    English's recent performances

    • English had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of eight-under.
    • English has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.433-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.214-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.146-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.6270.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7000.225

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.433 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.214 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English delivered a 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 25.33% of the time.
    • English has earned 285 FedExCup Regular Season points (55th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    COBRA reinvents iron design, performance with new 3DP line of irons

    Presented by

    Cobra 3DP irons
    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Rory McIlroy’s major scars made Masters defense possible

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Homa extends top-12 streak at Masters to earn 2027 invite

    Latest
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW