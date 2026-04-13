Harris English betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Harris English of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Harris English finished tied for 66th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
English's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T66
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|2024
|T28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|2023
|T63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|2021
|MC
|70-76
|+4
At the RBC Heritage
- In English's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of one-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 28th at eight-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|73-71-71-72
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|73-63-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-69-70-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|73-68-67-70
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-70-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|67-68-67-68
|-12
|--
English's recent performances
- English had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of eight-under.
- English has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.433
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.214
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.146
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.627
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.700
|0.225
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.433 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.214 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 25.33% of the time.
- English has earned 285 FedExCup Regular Season points (55th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.