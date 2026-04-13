Harris English betting profile: RBC Heritage

English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.433 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.214 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, English delivered a 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 25.33% of the time.