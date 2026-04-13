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Robert MacIntyre betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre finished tied for 66th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes to improve upon his previous performance at this $20 million tournament.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the RBC Heritage.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6671-68-73-71-1
    2021T5970-67-70-78+1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • His best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 59th at 1-over.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-71+7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT266-64-72-70-16208.333
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship472-72-65-69-10325.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-72-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2073-69-66-67-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3771-68-66-72-1119.969
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3863-72-67-70-1615.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT467-71-67-63-12122.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1764-66-72-69-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship262-64-68-73-13--

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6550.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.247-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1200.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.8690.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.3971.573

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.655 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has a -0.247 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.70, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
    • MacIntyre currently has 780 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 17th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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