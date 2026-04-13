Robert MacIntyre betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre finished tied for 66th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes to improve upon his previous performance at this $20 million tournament.
MacIntyre's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|2021
|T59
|70-67-70-78
|+1
At the RBC Heritage
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 1-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 59th at 1-over.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-71
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|66-64-72-70
|-16
|208.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|4
|72-72-65-69
|-10
|325.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-72-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|73-69-66-67
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|71-68-66-72
|-11
|19.969
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|63-72-67-70
|-16
|15.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|67-71-67-63
|-12
|122.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|--
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.655
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.247
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.120
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.869
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.397
|1.573
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.655 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has a -0.247 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.70, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
- MacIntyre currently has 780 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 17th.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.