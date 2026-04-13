Robert MacIntyre betting profile: RBC Heritage

MacIntyre has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

MacIntyre has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.