Ryan Fox betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the 13th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox withdrew from the RBC Heritage in 2023, his most recent appearance at the event. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Fox's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|WD
|--
|--
At the RBC Heritage
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he withdrew from the tournament.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-72-75-71
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|72-64-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-69-70-68
|-8
|34.750
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-73-76-69
|+12
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|72-71-68-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.312
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.083
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.172
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.276
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.677
|0.469
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Fox has earned 287 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.