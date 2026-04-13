Ryan Fox betting profile: RBC Heritage

Fox has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.

Fox has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.