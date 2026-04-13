PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
15M AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the 13th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the 13th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox withdrew from the RBC Heritage in 2023, his most recent appearance at the event. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Fox at the RBC Heritage.

    Fox's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023WD----

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he withdrew from the tournament.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-71+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-72-75-71-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT767-69-69-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2472-64-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-69-70-68-834.750
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4374-73-76-69+12--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5072-71-68-69E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-69+2--

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3120.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.083-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1720.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2760.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6770.469

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
    • Fox has earned 287 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    COBRA reinvents iron design, performance with new 3DP line of irons

    Presented by

    Cobra 3DP irons
    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Rory McIlroy’s major scars made Masters defense possible

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Homa extends top-12 streak at Masters to earn 2027 invite

    Latest
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW