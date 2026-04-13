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Michael Brennan betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Michael Brennan has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on making an impact at this $20 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Brennan at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Brennan's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-71-70-73-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2865-71-67-70-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship6972-74-73-76+76.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-72-70-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5268-70-72-71-36.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4870-69-67-74-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenDQ70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5671-66-68-69-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-69+4--

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged -0.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6580.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1500.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.593-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.544-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.329-0.158

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.658 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranked third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 161st on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
    • Brennan has earned 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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