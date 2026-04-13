Michael Brennan betting profile: RBC Heritage

Brennan had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.

Brennan has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Brennan has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.