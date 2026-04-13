Michael Brennan betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on making an impact at this $20 million tournament.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-71-70-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|65-71-67-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|72-74-73-76
|+7
|6.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|68-70-72-71
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|DQ
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|71-66-68-69
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged -0.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.658
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.150
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.593
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.544
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.329
|-0.158
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.658 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 161st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
- Brennan has earned 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.