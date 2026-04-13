Harry Hall betting profile: RBC Heritage

Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.152 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hall excelled around the green, delivering a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR.

On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.