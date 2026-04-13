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17M AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England chips on to the first hole green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England chips on to the first hole green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall will compete at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 16-19 at the 2026 RBC Heritage. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hall at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Hall's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-70-67-723.955
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT973-69-68-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2468-71-67-68-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2472-66-67-65-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT665-69-66-69-1186.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1770-65-70-66-9--

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.240-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.1520.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5380.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.4550.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6000.340

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.152 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hall excelled around the green, delivering a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
    • Hall has earned 348 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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