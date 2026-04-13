Harry Hall betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Harry Hall of England chips on to the first hole green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Harry Hall will compete at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 16-19 at the 2026 RBC Heritage. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Hall's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-70-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|68-71-67-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|65-69-66-69
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|--
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.240
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.152
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.538
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.455
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.600
|0.340
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.152 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hall excelled around the green, delivering a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
- Hall has earned 348 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.