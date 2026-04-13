Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa and his caddie Luke Hopkins looks over an upcoming shot on the ninth hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on a strong debut performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|84-75
|+15
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|300.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|74-70-68-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.783 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.684
|0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.304
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.456
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.615
|-0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.690
|-0.118
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.684 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.0 yards ranked first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.304 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
- Potgieter has earned 345 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.