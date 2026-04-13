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Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa and his caddie Luke Hopkins looks over an upcoming shot on the ninth hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa and his caddie Luke Hopkins looks over an upcoming shot on the ninth hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on a strong debut performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC84-75+15--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2169-66-70-67-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-76+11--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational568-68-65-68-15300.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6074-70-68-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.783 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6840.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.3040.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.456-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.615-0.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.690-0.118

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.684 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.0 yards ranked first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.304 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
    • Potgieter has earned 345 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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