56M AGO
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview: Betting odds and stats
1 Min Read
Loading...
The PGA TOUR heads to Pebble Beach, California, USA, this week for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72
- Purse: $20,000,000.00
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
Betting profiles for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Ludvig Åberg Click here for player betting preview.
- Byeong Hun An Click here for player betting preview.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout Click here for player betting preview.
- Akshay Bhatia Click here for player betting preview.
- Keegan Bradley Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Burns Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Cantlay Click here for player betting preview.
- Wyndham Clark Click here for player betting preview.
- Eric Cole Click here for player betting preview.
- Corey Conners Click here for player betting preview.
- Cam Davis Click here for player betting preview.
- Jason Day Click here for player betting preview.
- Thomas Detry Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Dunlap Click here for player betting preview.
- Nico Echavarria Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Eckroat Click here for player betting preview.
- Harris English Click here for player betting preview.
- Tony Finau Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Fitzpatrick Click here for player betting preview.
- Tommy Fleetwood Click here for player betting preview.
- Rickie Fowler Click here for player betting preview.
- Doug Ghim Click here for player betting preview.
- Lucas Glover Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Greyserman Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Griffin Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Hadwin Click here for player betting preview.
- Harry Hall Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Harman Click here for player betting preview.
- Russell Henley Click here for player betting preview.
- Lee Hodges Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Hoge Click here for player betting preview.
- Rasmus Hojgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Homa Click here for player betting preview.
- Billy Horschel Click here for player betting preview.
- Beau Hossler Click here for player betting preview.
- Viktor Hovland Click here for player betting preview.
- Mark Hubbard Click here for player betting preview.
- Mackenzie Hughes Click here for player betting preview.
- Sungjae Im Click here for player betting preview.
- Stephan Jaeger Click here for player betting preview.
- Si Woo Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Kirk Click here for player betting preview.
- Jake Knapp Click here for player betting preview.
- Min Woo Lee Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Lower Click here for player betting preview.
- Shane Lowry Click here for player betting preview.
- Robert MacIntyre Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama Click here for player betting preview.
- Denny McCarthy Click here for player betting preview.
- Rory McIlroy Click here for player betting preview.
- Maverick McNealy Click here for player betting preview.
- Keith Mitchell Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Moore Click here for player betting preview.
- Collin Morikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Novak Click here for player betting preview.
- Matthieu Pavon Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Pendrith Click here for player betting preview.
- J.T. Poston Click here for player betting preview.
- Seamus Power Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Rai Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Rodgers Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Rose Click here for player betting preview.
- Scottie Scheffler Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Scott Click here for player betting preview.
- J.J. Spaun Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Spieth Click here for player betting preview.
- Samuel Stevens Click here for player betting preview.
- Sepp Straka Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Taylor Click here for player betting preview.
- Sahith Theegala Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Thomas Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Thompson Click here for player betting preview.
- Brendon Todd Click here for player betting preview.
- Erik van Rooyen Click here for player betting preview.
- Jhonattan Vegas Click here for player betting preview.
- Gary Woodland Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Young Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Yu Click here for player betting preview.
- Will Zalatoris Click here for player betting preview.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.