2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview: Betting odds and stats

    The PGA TOUR heads to Pebble Beach, California, USA, this week for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72
    • Purse: $20,000,000.00
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    Betting profiles for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.