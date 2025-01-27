Patrick Rodgers betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Rodgers posted a 56th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am aiming for a better finish.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Rodgers' average finish has been 44th, and his average score 3-under, over his last six appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In 2024, Rodgers finished 79th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Rodgers' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|2/3/2022
|MC
|72-71-72
|E
|2/11/2021
|MC
|72-72
|E
|2/6/2020
|MC
|76-68-71
|E
|2/7/2019
|MC
|72-78-68
|+3
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of -3.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging -1.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 last season, which ranked 58th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 135th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.191, while he ranked 38th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.83%.
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 71st last season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranked 99th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|306.1
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.83%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.72%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.39%
|11.73%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers last season participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times (75.9%).
- Last season Rodgers' best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished fifth at the RBC Heritage.
- With 952 points last season, Rodgers ranked 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that event).
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance last season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.189
|0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.191
|1.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.086
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|-3.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.208
|-1.214
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|70
|72-67-68-75
|-6
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-71-76-76
|+6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
