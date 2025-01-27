Patrick Rodgers betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that event).

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance last season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508. He finished 29th in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.