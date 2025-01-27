Adam Hadwin betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
After he finished 39th in this tournament in 2024, Adam Hadwin has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Hadwin's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Hadwin finished 39th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
Hadwin's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|2/3/2022
|16
|72-68-68-69
|-10
|2/6/2020
|MC
|74-69-71
|-1
|2/7/2019
|18
|72-70-65-72
|-8
Hadwin's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hadwin has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging -1.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.002 (109th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin ranked 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.053.
- On the greens, Hadwin's 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 96th last season, while he averaged 28.70 putts per round (54th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.6
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|64.91%
|71.24%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.70
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.68%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|15.68%
|11.76%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin played 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Hadwin's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Hadwin's 1181 points last season ranked him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Hadwin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.594.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin produced his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.936, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.002
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.053
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.004
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.023
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.028
|-1.766
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|29
|67-69-68-70
|-18
|34
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-71
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.