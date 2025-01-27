Adam Hadwin betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

Hadwin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.594.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin produced his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.936, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.