PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    After he finished 39th in this tournament in 2024, Adam Hadwin has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Hadwin's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Hadwin finished 39th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Hadwin's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20243973-67-70-6
    2/3/20221672-68-68-69-10
    2/6/2020MC74-69-71-1
    2/7/20191872-70-65-72-8

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hadwin has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging -1.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.002 (109th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin ranked 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.053.
    • On the greens, Hadwin's 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 96th last season, while he averaged 28.70 putts per round (54th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124297.6297.5
    Greens in Regulation %15164.91%71.24%
    Putts Per Round5428.7029.4
    Par Breakers8124.68%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance13915.68%11.76%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin played 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Hadwin's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Hadwin's 1181 points last season ranked him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Hadwin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.594.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin produced his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.936, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.002-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.053-0.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1030.0040.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.023-0.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.028-1.766

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-67-68-70-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-71-67-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-68-75-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5369-69-71-70-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry2967-69-68-70-1834
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5965-71-69-70-55
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-70-71-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.