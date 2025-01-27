Gary Woodland betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
In his last competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Gary Woodland carded a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am looking for better results.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Woodland's average finish has been fifth, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2018, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Woodland has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
- Gary Woodland has averaged 323.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 3.859 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 last season ranked 99th on TOUR, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland ranked 47th on TOUR with an average of 0.268 per round. Additionally, he ranked 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.25%.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 143rd last season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranked 154th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|313.1
|323.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.25%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.01%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|15.42%
|6.79%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland last season played 26 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Woodland had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished ninth with a score of 16-under (six shots back of the winner).
- Woodland compiled 174 points last season, which ranked him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Woodland put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking in the field at 3.026.
- Woodland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.792. In that event, he finished 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.818 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.053
|1.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.268
|2.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.312
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.229
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.220
|3.859
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|64-68-70-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.