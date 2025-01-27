PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Gary Woodland carded a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Woodland's average finish has been fifth, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2018, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Woodland has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Gary Woodland has averaged 323.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 3.859 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Woodland .

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 last season ranked 99th on TOUR, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland ranked 47th on TOUR with an average of 0.268 per round. Additionally, he ranked 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.25%.
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 143rd last season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranked 154th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11313.1323.5
    Greens in Regulation %11366.25%75.00%
    Putts Per Round15429.4828.7
    Par Breakers15822.01%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance13415.42%6.79%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland last season played 26 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Woodland had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished ninth with a score of 16-under (six shots back of the winner).
    • Woodland compiled 174 points last season, which ranked him 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Woodland put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking in the field at 3.026.
    • Woodland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.792. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.818 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0531.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2682.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.312-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.2290.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.2203.859

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2868-67-67-69-928
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1664-68-70-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-70-67-68-7--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-68E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-66-66-69-1149

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.