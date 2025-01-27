Gary Woodland betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Woodland has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Woodland has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.

Gary Woodland has averaged 323.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Woodland has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.