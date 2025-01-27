PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 05: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa walks on the 13th tee during the final round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, Christiaan Bezuidenhout will try to improve upon his last performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2024, he shot 9-under and placed 20th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 20th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20242069-70-68-9
    2/3/20221471-70-66-69-11

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 31st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bezuidenhout has an average of -3.808 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.233 last season, which ranked 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranked 166th, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 58th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.237, while he ranked 179th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.06%.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 20th on TOUR last season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranked fourth. He broke par 23.90% of the time (110th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166290.7292.2
    Greens in Regulation %17962.06%64.04%
    Putts Per Round427.8628.0
    Par Breakers11023.90%20.76%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.96%11.70%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout last season played 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Bezuidenhout's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He shot 3-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • With 1406 points last season, Bezuidenhout finished 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.550 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.511, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.233-3.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.237-1.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.1770.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4591.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.641-3.808

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1670-71-64-69-10--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2270-66-63-71-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-66-70-68-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-72-74-69+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2971-69-73-74+30
    January 2-5The Sentry4073-70-63-72-1419
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC74-68-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

