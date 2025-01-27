Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 05: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa walks on the 13th tee during the final round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
When he hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, Christiaan Bezuidenhout will try to improve upon his last performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2024, he shot 9-under and placed 20th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 20th after posting a score of 9-under.
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|2/3/2022
|14
|71-70-66-69
|-11
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 31st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bezuidenhout has an average of -3.808 in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.233 last season, which ranked 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranked 166th, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 58th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.237, while he ranked 179th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.06%.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 20th on TOUR last season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranked fourth. He broke par 23.90% of the time (110th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|290.7
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|62.06%
|64.04%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.86
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.90%
|20.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.96%
|11.70%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout last season played 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He shot 3-under and finished fourth in that event.
- With 1406 points last season, Bezuidenhout finished 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.550 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.511, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.233
|-3.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.237
|-1.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.177
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.459
|1.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.641
|-3.808
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|16
|70-71-64-69
|-10
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-69-73-74
|+3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|73-70-63-72
|-14
|19
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.