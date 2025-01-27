Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 31st.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.

Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.