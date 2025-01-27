PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He finished sixth at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Hoge has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Hoge last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing sixth with a score of 13-under.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Hoge's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/2024671-66-66-13
    2/2/20234871-70-73-70-3
    2/3/2022163-69-68-68-19
    2/11/20211267-70-68-71-12
    2/6/20206069-73-69-77+1
    2/7/2019MC71-70-75+1

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.353 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 2.399 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season (120th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, while his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge ranked fourth on TOUR with a mark of 0.754.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 93rd last season, while he averaged 28.66 putts per round (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134296.2291.6
    Greens in Regulation %8767.66%73.61%
    Putts Per Round4828.6628.5
    Par Breakers5525.58%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.58%11.39%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Last season Hoge took part in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Hoge's best performance came at the Travelers Championship. He shot 20-under and finished third in that event.
    • With 1411 points last season, Hoge ranked 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.921 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.315 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.257, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.062-1.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7543.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.247-0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0371.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4832.399

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2969-68-76-74+30
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-68-71-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-67-72-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-68-75-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry864-68-68-69-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4564-71-69-69-79
    January 16-19The American Express2969-69-68-68-1427

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.