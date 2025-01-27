Tom Hoge betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He finished sixth at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Hoge has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Hoge last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Hoge's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|2/2/2023
|48
|71-70-73-70
|-3
|2/3/2022
|1
|63-69-68-68
|-19
|2/11/2021
|12
|67-70-68-71
|-12
|2/6/2020
|60
|69-73-69-77
|+1
|2/7/2019
|MC
|71-70-75
|+1
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.353 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 2.399 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season (120th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, while his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge ranked fourth on TOUR with a mark of 0.754.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 93rd last season, while he averaged 28.66 putts per round (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|67.66%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.66
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.58%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.58%
|11.39%
Hoge's best finishes
- Last season Hoge took part in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Hoge's best performance came at the Travelers Championship. He shot 20-under and finished third in that event.
- With 1411 points last season, Hoge ranked 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.921 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.315 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.257, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.062
|-1.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.754
|3.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.037
|1.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|2.399
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-67-72
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-68-75
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|64-68-68-69
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|64-71-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|69-69-68-68
|-14
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.