Tom Hoge betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.921 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.315 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.257, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.