Scottie Scheffler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler looks to repeat his winning performance from the Hero World Challenge in his last competition when he competes in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Scheffler has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2024. He finished sixth, posting a score of 13-under.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Scheffler's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished first three times while also posting four top-five finishes over his last five appearances.
- Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including four finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 315.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 1.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 5.584 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|315.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.16%
|42.78%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.32
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|33.41%
|30.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.70%
|7.50%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler took part in 21 tournaments last season, picking up nine wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season, one of Scheffler's nine wins came when he shot 25-under at the Hero World Challenge.
- Scheffler compiled 5993 points last season on his way to becoming the FedExCup champion.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.816
|2.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.269
|1.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.316
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.095
|1.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.496
|5.584
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-30
|700
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|225
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|1
|67-69-67-62
|-19
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|540
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-20
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|67-64-69-63
|-25
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.