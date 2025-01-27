PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Scottie Scheffler looks to repeat his winning performance from the Hero World Challenge in his last competition when he competes in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Scheffler has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2024. He finished sixth, posting a score of 13-under.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Scheffler's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/2024669-64-70-13

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished first three times while also posting four top-five finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including four finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 315.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 1.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 5.584 Strokes Gained: Total.
    

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.8315.7
    Greens in Regulation %373.16%42.78%
    Putts Per Round2128.3227.7
    Par Breakers133.41%30.56%
    Bogey Avoidance19.70%7.50%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler took part in 21 tournaments last season, picking up nine wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Last season, one of Scheffler's nine wins came when he shot 25-under at the Hero World Challenge.
    • Scheffler compiled 5993 points last season on his way to becoming the FedExCup champion.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8162.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2691.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.316-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0951.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.4965.584

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700
    May 16-19PGA Championship867-66-73-65-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge272-65-63-71-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday167-68-71-74-8700
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-74-71-72+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship165-64-64-65-30700
    July 18-20The Open Championship770-70-71-72-1225
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition167-69-67-62-19--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship466-65-69-66-14540
    August 22-25BMW Championship3371-72-74-72+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship165-66-66-67-200
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge167-64-69-63-25--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.