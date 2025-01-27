Scottie Scheffler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scheffler has finished first three times while also posting four top-five finishes over his last five appearances.

Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including four finishes within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 315.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 1.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.