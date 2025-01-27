J.T. Poston betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Poston has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

J.T. Poston has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Poston is averaging -1.623 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.