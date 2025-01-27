PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston looks for better results in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he took 20th shooting 9-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Poston at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Poston has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 51st.
    • Poston last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 20th with a score of 9-under.
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Poston's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20242070-68-69-9

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • J.T. Poston has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging -1.623 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging 0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season, which ranked 110th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranked 156th, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston sported a 0.012 mark (105th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156293.1299.2
    Greens in Regulation %12066.08%63.40%
    Putts Per Round3928.5829.1
    Par Breakers8924.51%25.16%
    Bogey Avoidance6813.79%9.15%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston last season took part in 26 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Poston's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 22-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Poston ranked 36th in the FedExCup standings with 1193 points last season.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.929 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.825 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.877, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0110.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0121.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2331.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.252-1.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4860.896

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-67-70-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship3370-74-70-75+182
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open164-65-66-67-22--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic570-71-64-63-14--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4074-64-71-69-1419
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American Express1262-76-64-69-1757

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.