J.T. Poston betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston looks for better results in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he took 20th shooting 9-under in this tournament in 2024.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Poston has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 51st.
- Poston last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 20th with a score of 9-under.
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
Poston's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -1.623 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging 0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season, which ranked 110th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranked 156th, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston sported a 0.012 mark (105th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.1
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|66.08%
|63.40%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.51%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.79%
|9.15%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston last season took part in 26 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Poston's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 22-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Poston ranked 36th in the FedExCup standings with 1193 points last season.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.929 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.825 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.877, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.011
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.012
|1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.233
|1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.252
|-1.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.486
|0.896
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|82
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|64-65-66-67
|-22
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|74-64-71-69
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|62-76-64-69
|-17
|57
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.