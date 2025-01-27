Andrew Novak betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 5.420 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best mark last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.