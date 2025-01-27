Andrew Novak betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
After he placed 20th in this tournament in 2023, Andrew Novak has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Novak has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2023, Novak finished 20th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Novak's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/2/2023
|20
|68-69-72-70
|-8
|2/3/2022
|MC
|77-71-76
|+9
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 2.119 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season ranked 69th on TOUR, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak sported a 0.430 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 71.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak registered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 100th on TOUR, while he ranked 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He broke par 24.97% of the time (75th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.7
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|71.15%
|68.95%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.97%
|25.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.78%
|10.78%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak took part in 26 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Novak's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 16-under and finished second in that event.
- Novak's 518 points last season placed him 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 5.420 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best mark last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.159
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.430
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.200
|1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.003
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.786
|2.119
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-74-72
|+5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|70-72-66-74
|-6
|190
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
