1H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    After he placed 20th in this tournament in 2023, Andrew Novak has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.

    Latest odds for Novak at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Novak has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2023, Novak finished 20th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Novak's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/2/20232068-69-72-70-8
    2/3/2022MC77-71-76+9

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 2.119 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season ranked 69th on TOUR, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak sported a 0.430 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 71.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak registered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 100th on TOUR, while he ranked 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He broke par 24.97% of the time (75th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.7297.2
    Greens in Regulation %1371.15%68.95%
    Putts Per Round7828.9328.9
    Par Breakers7524.97%25.82%
    Bogey Avoidance511.78%10.78%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak took part in 26 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Novak's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 16-under and finished second in that event.
    • Novak's 518 points last season placed him 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 5.420 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best mark last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1590.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4300.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2001.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0030.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7862.119

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3565-75-67-68-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-74-72+5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open370-72-66-74-6190

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.