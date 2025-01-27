Max Homa betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his last five events, Homa has an average finish of 29th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Homa has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.

Homa has an average of -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.