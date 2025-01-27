PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Max Homa placed 66th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, shooting a 2-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in Pebble Beach, California, USA, at Pebble Beach Golf Links .

    Latest odds for Homa at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Homa's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 8-under, over his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Homa finished 66th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Homa's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20246669-73-72-2
    2/11/2021769-70-68-68-13
    2/6/20201467-69-71-74-6
    2/7/20191073-69-68-67-10

    Homa's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Homa has an average finish of 29th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Homa has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Homa has an average of -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of -0.813 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Homa .

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.383 last season, which ranked 164th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranked 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa sported a 0.145 mark (86th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Homa's -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 106th on TOUR last season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranked 43rd. He broke par 20.89% of the time (176th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100300.2293.3
    Greens in Regulation %15963.71%72.59%
    Putts Per Round4328.5929.1
    Par Breakers17620.89%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.85%12.59%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Last season Homa took part in 22 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
    • Last season Homa's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the Masters Tournament.
    • Homa earned 1194 points last season, which placed him 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the BMW Championship, where his 6.404 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.383-0.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.1450.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2080.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.025-0.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.054-0.813

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6170-71-70-66-38
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7067-70-73-69-13
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-72-70-74+816
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship7069-78-74-70+1112
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-75-73-67+182
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2773-66-67-66-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry2669-69-67-68-1938
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D77+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.