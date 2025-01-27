Max Homa betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Max Homa placed 66th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, shooting a 2-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in Pebble Beach, California, USA, at Pebble Beach Golf Links .
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Homa's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 8-under, over his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Homa finished 66th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Homa's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|2/11/2021
|7
|69-70-68-68
|-13
|2/6/2020
|14
|67-69-71-74
|-6
|2/7/2019
|10
|73-69-68-67
|-10
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five events, Homa has an average finish of 29th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Homa has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Homa has an average of -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of -0.813 in his past five tournaments.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.383 last season, which ranked 164th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranked 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa sported a 0.145 mark (86th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Homa's -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 106th on TOUR last season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranked 43rd. He broke par 20.89% of the time (176th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|300.2
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|63.71%
|72.59%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|176
|20.89%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.85%
|12.59%
Homa's best finishes
- Last season Homa took part in 22 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
- Last season Homa's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the Masters Tournament.
- Homa earned 1194 points last season, which placed him 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081 (he finished 14th in that event).
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the BMW Championship, where his 6.404 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.383
|-0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.145
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.208
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.025
|-0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.054
|-0.813
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-72-70-74
|+8
|16
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|70
|69-78-74-70
|+11
|12
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-75-73-67
|+1
|82
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|73-66-67-66
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|69-69-67-68
|-19
|38
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.