1H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai looks for better results in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he placed 65th shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Rai at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Rai has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 4-under and finishing 65th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Rai's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/3/20226572-71-68-4

    Rai's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Rai has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Rai has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -1.424 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Rai is averaging -2.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303 last season ranked 34th on TOUR, and his 72% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai ranked seventh on TOUR with a mark of 0.676.
    • On the greens, Rai's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 87th last season, while he averaged 29.36 putts per round (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153293.8296.1
    Greens in Regulation %971.58%54.63%
    Putts Per Round14229.3629.4
    Par Breakers5825.39%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.79%14.51%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai participated in 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Rai's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 18-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Rai's 1381 points last season placed him 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.069. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3030.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.676-1.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.152-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.054-1.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.185-2.122

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship165-65-68-64-18500
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-70-67-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship4374-70-74-74+450
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2366-70-72-70-60
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1471-71-72-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-71-66-66-2163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.