Aaron Rai betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.069. He finished 14th in that event.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.