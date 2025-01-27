Aaron Rai betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai looks for better results in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he placed 65th shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2022.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Rai has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 4-under and finishing 65th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
Rai's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/3/2022
|65
|72-71-68
|-4
Rai's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Rai has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Rai has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -1.424 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rai is averaging -2.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303 last season ranked 34th on TOUR, and his 72% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai ranked seventh on TOUR with a mark of 0.676.
- On the greens, Rai's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 87th last season, while he averaged 29.36 putts per round (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|293.8
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|71.58%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.39%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.79%
|14.51%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai participated in 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Rai's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 18-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Rai's 1381 points last season placed him 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.069. He finished 14th in that event.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.303
|0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.676
|-1.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.152
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.054
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.185
|-2.122
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|500
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-70-74-74
|+4
|50
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-71-66-66
|-21
|63
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.