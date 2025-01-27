PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Cameron Young looks for a higher finish in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he took 70th shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Young at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Young has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 70th.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Young's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20247071-74-70-1

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young has an average of 2.386 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.904 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 (25th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.9 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 87th on TOUR with an average of 0.116 per round. Additionally, he ranked 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.19%.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 145th on TOUR last season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranked 55th. He broke par 24.55% of the time (88th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29308.9303.3
    Greens in Regulation %11666.19%40.43%
    Putts Per Round5528.7328.0
    Par Breakers8824.55%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.54%11.42%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young participated in 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 22 times (95.7%).
    • Last season Young had his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot 10-under and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 1227 points last season, Young ranked 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 5.590 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.097 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.375-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.116-4.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1020.0051.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.2342.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.262-0.904

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic667-66-67-73-1589
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-71-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2267-62-69-72-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-73-74-67+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship4375-71-69-77+450
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1364-75-72-72-5--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational763-69-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry866-67-68-68-23155
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-74-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.