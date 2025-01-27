Cameron Young betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 5.590 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that tournament, he finished 54th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.097 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.