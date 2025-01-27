2H AGO
Cameron Young betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Cameron Young looks for a higher finish in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he took 70th shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Young at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Young has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 70th.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Young's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
Young's recent performances
- Young has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Young has an average of 2.386 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.904 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 (25th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.9 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 87th on TOUR with an average of 0.116 per round. Additionally, he ranked 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.19%.
- On the greens, Young's -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 145th on TOUR last season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranked 55th. He broke par 24.55% of the time (88th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|308.9
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.19%
|40.43%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.73
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.55%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.54%
|11.42%
Young's best finishes
- Young participated in 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 22 times (95.7%).
- Last season Young had his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot 10-under and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
- With 1227 points last season, Young ranked 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 5.590 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.097 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.375
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.116
|-4.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|0.005
|1.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.234
|2.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.262
|-0.904
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|50
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|64-75-72-72
|-5
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|66-67-68-68
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-74-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
